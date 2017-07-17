Dessert with a double dose of lemon to satisfy citrus cravings



This recipe for blueberry lemon custard pudding is just enough for two people.

But if I were you, I would double it because one serving per person just isn’t going to cut it!

1/3 cup frozen blueberries, thawed

1 egg

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Meringue:

1 white

1 tablespoon sugar

Place blueberries, with all accumulating juice from thawing (which should be about 3 tablespoons), egg, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and zest in a blender or food processor. Puree until as smooth as possible.

Strain through a wire sieve into a medium saucepan. Place pan over medium heat and bring to scalding while whisking frequently. You will notice it thickening quite a bit.

Remove and pour into 2 oven-safe, individual serving dishes. Cover and refrigerate until completely cooled.

When ready, preheat broiler, making sure the rack is on its lowest shelf.

Beat the egg white until soft peaks form with an electric mixer. Add sugar and continue beating until stiff peaks form. Either dollop, spoon or pipe equal amounts of meringue on top of each pudding cup.

Place under broiler for just a couple minutes, until as browned as desired.Carefully remove and serve immediately.