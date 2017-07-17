Volunteer Meals on Wheels coordinator sought for Saxtons River

Southeastern Vermont’s largest social services agency serving older adults is seeking an energetic, dedicated volunteer to oversee Meals on Wheels deliveries for the Saxtons River area.

Senior Solutions needs a coordinator to work up to 10 hours monthly to recruit and manage volunteers for five weekly Meals on Wheels night deliveries. The coordinator compiles monthly meal total deliveries and notifies MOW recipients of schedule changes. This position also:

Coordinates the meal schedule with Vermont Academy and distributes copies of this schedule to clients and to deliverers.

Facilitates ordering, pickup and delivery of frozen meals from the Bellows Falls Senior Center to clients when the Vermont Academy Dining Hall is closed, usually a total of around two months per year.

Organizes annual or bi-annual volunteer recognition for deliverers/drivers.

Fills in for MOW delivery when regular drivers are unavailable.

Receives and does intake on new MOW recipients and distributes information and location of the recipients home to all drivers.

The coordinator should have an interest in caring for elders, as well as phone, email and mail availability, interest in recruiting, supporting and training volunteers and basic organizational and communication skills.

Those interested in this volunteer opportunity should contact Catherine Wisniewski, Senior Solutions nutrition and wellness director, at 802-885-2655 or cwisniewski@seniorsolutionsvt.org.