VSP investigates three Rockingham burglaries

Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks are investigating two commercial and one residential burglary in the town of Rockingham.

This morning at about 6:18, police were notified of a break-in and burglary at the Cambridgeport store at 997 Saxtons River Road in Cambridgeport. Police say that overnight, someone broke a front window, entered the business, taking a number of cartons of cigarettes, loose change and lottery tickets.

This burglary occurred sometime during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Trooper Shepley at 802-722-4600.

Later, at about 8 a.m., a burglary was reported by Café Loco and the Harlow Farm Stand on Route 5 in Westminster. Police say that between 6 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday, someone entered the locked café and farm stand. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the cash registers of both the café and the farm stand. Anyone with information about this incident is asked call Trooper Valcourt at 802-722-4600

And police continue to investigate a residential burglary on Hall Bridge Road in Rockingham. The victim told police that a large quantity of cash and more than 100 Oxycodone pills were stolen from his home. Investigation into the incident has led police to believe that a family member took the money and pills.