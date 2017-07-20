Man connected to Middlesex homicide arrested in Ill.

Illinois State Police arrested Randal Gebo Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop in Downers Grove, Ill. Gebo was alone and driving the 2009 Mini Cooper belonging to Middlesex homicide victim, Cindy Cook according to a Vermont State Police press release. Gebo was arrested without incident on Vermont warrants for aggravated vehicle operation without owners consent and fraudulent use and possession of a credit card issued to another. The vehicle was seized as evidence, by Illinois State Police following Gebo’s arrest.

VSP Major Crime Unit detectives are working with prosecutors and the Illinois State Police on of this investigation. Prior to Gebo’s arrest, detectives working with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Burlington, obtained a federal arrest warrant for Gebo on federal charges related to the Vermont charges.

Gebo will have an initial appearance in Federal court in Illinois on July 20. Police continue to ask for the public’s assistance with information regarding this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Unit detectives at 802-229-9191.