Andover Select Board agenda for July 24, 2017
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Town Office,
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from July 10th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highway/Garage: A. Activity sheet
6. New Business: A. Insurance information – Mary Rita Batesole, B. Info on accepting credit card payments
7. Old Business: A. Setting a speed limit through town, B. Highway crew uniforms
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 08/14/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
