Andover Select Board agenda for July 24, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Town Office,

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from July 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highway/Garage: A. Activity sheet

6. New Business: A. Insurance information – Mary Rita Batesole, B. Info on accepting credit card payments

7. Old Business: A. Setting a speed limit through town, B. Highway crew uniforms

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/14/2017 at 6:30 p.m.