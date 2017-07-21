UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closed through 7/28

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 24, 2017.

Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will remained closed until July 28, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.

IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT THE CROSSOVER’S WILL BE OPENED UP TO MOTORISTS BY THE END OF BUSINESS ON JULY 21, 2017 ALLOWING FOR ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC NORTHBOUND AND ONE LANE SOUTHBOUND ON THE SOUTHBOUND BRIDGE.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Continued construction activities on the access road to the bridge.

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Continue pile driving for work trestle.

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday: