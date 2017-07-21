Volunteers prep for annual book sale

Volunteer Greg Carroll sets out some of the scores of cartons of books to sell on Saturday. Photo by Shawn Cunningham

The weather was warm and sunny on Friday afternoon as a host of volunteers laid out scores of cartons of books sorted by topic ahead of the Wilder Memorial Library’s annual book sale. The event is a fundraiser for Weston’s public library and will occur under the tents in Farrar Park on Main Street in Weston from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

