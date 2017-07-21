Volunteers prep for annual book sale

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The weather was warm and sunny on Friday afternoon as a host of volunteers laid out scores of cartons of books sorted by topic ahead of the Wilder Memorial Library’s annual book sale. The event is a fundraiser for Weston’s public library and will occur under the tents in Farrar Park on Main Street in Weston from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22.