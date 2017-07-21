Volunteers prep for annual book sale
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 21, 2017 | Comments 0
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
The weather was warm and sunny on Friday afternoon as a host of volunteers laid out scores of cartons of books sorted by topic ahead of the Wilder Memorial Library’s annual book sale. The event is a fundraiser for Weston’s public library and will occur under the tents in Farrar Park on Main Street in Weston from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: Shawn Cunningham has written a number of subjects -- from food and wine to film, history, politics, zoning and development -- for the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post, Museum News, The Westsider, The Chelsea/Clinton News, Menckeniana, Films in Review and the East Village Eye.