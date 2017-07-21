Weston Select Board agenda for Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The Select Board for the Town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:

2. Public Comment:

3. Conflict of Interest Policy:

4. Oil Bids:

5. Windows:

6. Review and Approve Minutes:

7. SO #16 Payroll, SO #16 Vendors:

8. Town Treasurer:

9. Budget & Comparison:

10. Committee Reports:

11. New & Old Business:

12. Miscellaneous:

13. Adjourn: