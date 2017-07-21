Weston Select Board agenda for Tuesday, July 25, 2017
The Select Board for the Town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Conflict of Interest Policy:
4. Oil Bids:
5. Windows:
6. Review and Approve Minutes:
7. SO #16 Payroll, SO #16 Vendors:
8. Town Treasurer:
9. Budget & Comparison:
10. Committee Reports:
11. New & Old Business:
12. Miscellaneous:
13. Adjourn:
