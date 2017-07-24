Celebration of life of Sam Lloyd Sr. set for Aug. 7, 2017

The public is invited to join in a celebration of the life of Sam Lloyd Sr., the longtime Weston resident who was an actor, businessman, philanthropist and community leader who died in March at the age of 91.

The celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the Weston Playhouse, 12 Park St. in Weston. A reception will follow.

Sam Lloyd first came to Weston in the summer of 1951 to perform at the Weston Playhouse, and subsequently appeared in more than 1,000 Playhouse performances, including Sherlock Holmes (1990) with his wife Barbara, brother Christopher and son Sam.

During the late 1950s, he studied with Uta Hagen, understudied Walter Matthau in the Broadway production of A Shot in the Dark and appeared in A Cook for Mr. General with a young Dustin Hoffman. He has also appeared in three Vermont films, The Spitfire Grill (1996), Where the Rivers Flow North (1993), and Bereft (2004).

In 1960, Mr. Lloyd and his family moved to Weston, where he acted and was active in business and community service. He owned and operated the Weston Bowl Mill for more than three decades, served eight years in the Vermont General Assembly, moderated the Weston Town Meeting for nearly four decades and served as a member of the State Environmental Board, the Weston Select Board and Planning Commission and the Flood Brook School Board. Mr. Lloyd was among the authors of Vermont’s billboard and Act 250 laws.

And from 1996 to 2006, Mr. Lloyd served as a member of the board of directors of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company.