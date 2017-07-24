College News

Alexandra Pacheco of Springfield graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Elementary Education in May as part of the Class of 2017 of Roger Williams University of Bristol, R.I.

Jennifer A. Spero of Londonderry graduated from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston in May with a Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude in biological sciences. Students who received summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7.

Catharine Leiter of Weston was named to the 2017 Dean’s List at Union College, of Schenectady, N.Y. Leiter is a member of the Class of 2018, majoring in Political Science and French and Francophone Studies. To be named to the Dean’s List, Union students must have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.