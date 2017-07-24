Community events: July 25 through Aug. 3, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 25: Sanctuary offers children’s summer program

VINE Sanctuary hosts a children’s program called Pasture Pals from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays: July 25; Aug. 1; Aug. 8; and Aug. 15, at the sanctuary located at 201 Massey Road in Springfield. Children ages 6–12 have the opportunity to learn about animal intellect and emotions, empathy, and relationship building.

Aimee Bittinger, elementary school teacher, will lead the sessions. She designed each session so children will not only learn about the animals, but also give back through a volunteer service activity.

All children must be accompanied by an adult to ensure the safety of all. Attendees must arrive on time, as they cannot accommodate anyone who misses the introductory safety talk.

Bring water, sunscreen, bug spray, a hat, and anything else that is needed for spending time outdoors. If a snack is brought to the sanctuary, they ask that it be vegan, which means free from all animal products such as meat, dairy, and eggs.

This program is free and children can attend any number of sessions. To learn more, visit www.vinesanctuary.org, or e-mail sanctuary@bravebirds.org.

July 26: Hartness Airport celebrates 90th anniversary of Lindbergh visit

This summer marks the 90th anniversary of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh’s historic visit to Springfield. From 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday July 26, the date of the original visit in 1927, there will be a free ceremony to commemorate this event at Hartness State Airport at 15 Airport Road in North Springfield.

On July 26, 1927, Lindbergh flew his Spirit of St. Louis airplane to Springfield as part of a national program to celebrate his famous New York to Paris flight earlier that year. His visit drew large crowds to Springfield, and included a ceremony hosted by James Hartness. Lindbergh stayed in the Hartness House during his time in the community.

The highlight of this 90th anniversary event will be a gilder arrival, named The Spirit of Anne Morrow Lindbergh, at 4 p.m. The ceremonial greeter will be Lindbergh’s daughter Reeve Lindbergh Tripp, who now lives in St. Johnsbury.

For more information, contact Walter Striedieck at 802-460-3686 or Hartness State Airport/Springfield Aviation at 802-886-2647.

July 28: Environmental scientist speaks at Mt. Holly library

On Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m., National Academies of Sciences environmental scientist April Melvin presents the free program, Understanding Climate Change in Your Backyard. Melvin is a native Vermonter who has spent her career studying the impact of climate change and air pollution on society and the environment.

There will be a question and answer period following the program. The Mt. Holly Town Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont. Call 802-259-3707 or click here.

July 29: Cavendish hosts annual townwide tag sale

The 7th Annual Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale has something for everyone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, on the Cavendish and Proctorsville village greens on Main Street.

During the day, the Proctorsville Fire Department hosts its annual BBQ, while the Cavendish Historical Society will sell its publication “Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: The Writer Who Changed History” in the Proctorsville Green Gazebo. There are several “moving sales” this year and for those who love bargains the “Free You Can Have It” table. The Cavendish Elementary School sixth graders will hold a car wash at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year there’ll be a lemonade stand.

Vendors from surrounding towns can still purchase booth space on the village greens for a $15 fee. Non-residents interested in learning more about this opportunity need to call 802-226-7807 or e-mail cavendishconnects@gmail.com.

July 29: Rotary hosts annual Londonderry Beer Fest

Wantastiquet Rotary Club, serving the communities of Londonderry, Weston, Landgrove, Peru, Jamaica, Windham, and Winhall, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Londonderry Beer Fest on Saturday, July 29 from 2 to 7 p.m. behind Jake’s Restaurant & Tavern.

There will be four types of Vermont tap beers plus soda and wine along with grilled foods, games and music by the Ida Mae Specker band and other local groups.

Admission to this event is $10, and includes a commemorative glass and a free beer or wine. All proceeds go toward the Dick Foley Scholarship Fund, which awards area high school college grants.

For more information contact Skip Raymond at 802-875-3389.

July 31: Classic cars invited to Vermont Country Store

ake a spin down Memory Lane. On Monday, July 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., head to Mildred’s Dairy Bar at the Vermont Country Store in a classic car or truck and receive a free maple creemee.

Show off your ride and meet other car enthusiasts. The VCS is on Route 100 in Weston. Call 802-824-6287 for more information.

Aug. 3: Traveler to every U.S. county to speak at BRAM

J. Reid Williamson will discuss how he completed an extensive journey to every county in the United States, finishing in Dutch Harbor in Alaska, on July 28, 2007. He will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Black River Academy Museum on 14 High St. in Ludlow.

Along with traveling to all the counties in the United States, he also learned about the 251 Club from a Vermont Life magazine article more than 40 years ago and has been keeping track of towns in New England ever since.

For more information visit BRAM’s website by clicking here.