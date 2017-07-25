Bellows Falls student wins Neal nursing award

The 12th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Nursing Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Hannah Kelly of Bellows Falls to attend Endicott College in Massachusetts.

Kelly, who attended Bellows Falls Union High School, believes that “becoming a nurse will allow me to help and comfort families as they go through a hard time in their lives.” In her application, she wrote. “Nursing is an exciting field of study and I cannot wait to get started.”

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of the Hospital’s George F. Leland Community Health Award in 2003.

In 2004, the hospital established the Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award, given to a staff nurse, in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.