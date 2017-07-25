Funds sought to aid ill Londonderry infant

Five-month-old Noah Smith of Londonderry has been diagnosed with a rare disorder and is currently receiving treatment at Boston’s Children Hospital.

Donations in support of the family are welcome and a special fund has been established at the Londonderry branch of People’s Bank – though donations will be accepted at any People’s branch location. Should you wish to contribute, make checks payable to Jeremy Smith/Noah Fund.

Jamaica arts group seeks stand-up comics

The Jamaica Community Arts Council is looking for a few good comics to perform at its first comedy night at the historic Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The group is hoping to get a variety of acts to fill the evening from monologues, musicians with funny songs, partners doing skits or even kids with a few funny jokes. This is a great opportunity to get experience on stage in front of a live audience and — with the incredible acoustics in the classic Vermont town hall — participants will feel like a star.

If you are interested please email patmeulemans@myfairpoint.net or stop in Meulemans’ Craft Draughts, 8814 VT Route 30 in Rawsonville, to sign up.