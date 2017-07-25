Hospital campaign raises funds for Childbirth Center

Springfield Hospital is in the midst of its 2017 annual giving campaign to raise funds to enhance the Childbirth Center at Springfield Hospital.

Childbirth services are an essential part of being a community hospital and Springfield Hospital is reinvesting in its childbirth facility.

Any size gift is appreciated and those over $500 will be recognized by a leaf on the new giving tree installed in the hospital lobby.

Gifts can be made to Springfield Hospital, PO Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156 (attn: Larry Kraft) or by visiting www.springfieldmed. org/give-now.