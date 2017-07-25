VSP looks for thief of skidder chains in Jamaica

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

set of large tire chains for a log skidder were stolen in the Jamaica last week according to a Vermont State Police press release today.

Yesterday afternoon, police were notified of theft of skidder tire chains from a site on Craven Road in Jamaica. The caller told police that the chains would have been taken during the overnight hours of Tuesday July 18 or morning of July 19. The chains are the property of Lawrence White Construction of Danby, Vermont. On 07/24/2017 at approximately 1430 hours Vermont State Police were notified of a past larceny on Craven Road in the Town of Jamaica. Police have classified the theft as “grand larceny.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Vermont State Police Westminster at 802-722-4600.