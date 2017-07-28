UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule
Press release | Jul 28, 2017 | Comments 0
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 31, 2017.
I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.
Golden Hill Road activities:
Monday thru Friday:
- Continued construction activities on the access road to the bridge.
- Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.
- Continue work on the temporary trestle.
I-91 activities:
Monday thru Friday:
- Begin removing the existing northbound bridge deck slabs to include saw cutting.
- Activate new speed radar feedback signs. These signs are for informational purposes only.
Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.