Weathersfield man killed in motorcycle crash

A 54-year-old Weathersfield man was killed early Thursday morning when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Stoughton Pond Road, off of Route 106 in Weathersfield.

According to Vermont State Police press releases, at about 2:30 a.m., a trooper responded to a report of a motorcycle in the road with no driver.

When he arrived, the trooper found Dale Porter who had been ejected from the motorcycle after it apparently left Stoughton Pond Road near the recreation area and hit a culvert. Porter, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a light rain and the road was wet at the time of the crash. According to police the handlebars of the 2002 Titan were broken and the seat was detached.