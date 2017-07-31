Arts events: Aug. 2 to Aug. 12, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 2-Aug. 5: Finale week of music at Yellow Barn

Yellow Barn’s 48th summer season closes in the Big Barn at 49 Main St. in Putney with a full week of concerts, a final masterclass and pre-concert discussion. The week’s musical offerings explore a variety of sonic landscapes, honors love and death and pays homage to composers past.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the evening’s concert opens with Claude Debussy’s Six épigraphes antiques, for piano four-hands. Also on the program is Maurice Ravel’s Piano Trio in A Minor.

Thursday, Aug. 3 brings another concert at 8 p.m. The program consists of works by Harold Meltzer and Bedřich Smetana.

On Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. the first half of the concert features pieces by women composers, Olga Neuwirth and Sofia Gubaidulina. After intermission, the concert continues with Stephen Albert and Felix Mendelssohn.

At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, a matinee performance features the heavy and carefree sides of love with works by Stephen Coxe and Alban Berg. After intermission, the concert continues with works by Jacob Druckman and Maurice Ravel.

Audiences are invited to a pre-concert discussion of the season at 7 p.m. at the Putney Public Library next door at 55 Main St. Alan Kay, Michael Kannen, Eduardo Leandro, and Anthony Marwood discuss the democracy of chamber music.

The season finale takes place at 8 p.m. featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Spring Quartet and concludes with Alexander Raskatov’s Five Minutes from the Life of W.A.M. (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) introducing audiences to Raskatov as 2018 Composer in Residence.

Tickets are $9 to $18.

Reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at 802-387-6637, emailing info@yellowbarn.org, or visiting www.yellowbarn.org. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged for guaranteed admission.

Aug. 4-5: Claremont Rep to perform ‘Robin Hood’

The Claremont Community Theatre Rep presents Robin Hood at the Claremont Opera House at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5 and at a 1 p.m. matinee on the Aug. 6 at 58 Opera House Square Claremont, N.H.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the COH ticket office by phone at 603-542-4433, from castmember or at the door.

The Rep is a Claremont Community Theatre program meant to help teach acting, directing, stage management, costuming and set design.

Founded in 2014, the Rep has continued to attract new members who continue to leave their mark and help put on wonderful performances each and every year.

Aug. 4-5, 11-12: Springfield Players stages ‘Greater Tuna’

The Springfield Community Players performs Greater Tuna, an enactment of a day-in-the-life of the third smallest town in Texas. The play, written by Jaston Williams and Joe Sears, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5 and on Aug. 11 and 12 at the studio at 165 South St. in Springfield.

Tom Field of Springfield and Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester portray the entire population of Tuna in a play with quick-change artistry.

Audiences will meet Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie at the microphones of Radio OKKK broadcasting the news. As the day continues, Tuna’s citizens comment on life, politics and what makes them all tick. Patsy Cline is still alive in Tuna, and her signature songs are heard throughout the day.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors and students. To make reservations, call 802-885-4098 or purchase them online at springfieldcommunityplayers.org.