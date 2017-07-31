College News

Sebastian Allen a native of Londonderry, graduated from Ithaca College’s School of Communications with a degree in Cinema & Photography. The degree was awarded in May 2017.

Kelsey Rebhan, a native of Ludlow, graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College’s School of Communications with a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications. The degree was awarded in May 2017.

Daniella Pagano of Weston, an Integrated Marketing Communications major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Communications for the spring 2017 semester.

Weston native Noah Wetherald, a Chemistry major, was named to the Dean’s List in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences for the spring 2017 semester.