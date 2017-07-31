Community events: Aug. 2 through Aug. 12, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 2: Cavendish Fund hosts ice cream party

It has been 10 years since the Cavendish Community Fund distributed its first grants and the committee will be celebrating its anniversary with the whole town. On Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. the CCF will distribute free ice cream at the Cavendish Summer Concert on the Proctorsville Green.

Since its inception, the organization has given out ore than $27,000 in small awards for educational, artistic or cultural programs, projects and events. For information about the Community Fund or about the grant application process, visit www.CavendishCCCA.org and click on the Community Fund tab or call Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187.

Aug. 4: Free community dinner in Springfield

The North Springfield Baptist Church will be hosting a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 4. Dishes served include salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts and beverages. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 69 Main St. in North Springfield and is handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-886-8107.

Aug. 5: British thriller ‘Eye in the Sky’ screened in Ludlow

The next Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s movie will be Eye in the Sky on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Eye in the Sky is a 2015 British thriller starring Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman and Barkhad Abdi. The film highlights the ethical challenges of drone warfare. The movie is rated R for violence and strong language.

The movie is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be provided by Berkshire Bank and water by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit their website at www.fola.us.

Aug. 5: Grace Cottage holds 67th Fair Day

The 67th Annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day is an all-day, family-friendly event held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 on the Townshend Common at the crossroads of Routes 30 and 35 in Townshend.

The fair features activities for the whole family: a birthday parade with dancing stork and bagpipes at 10 a.m.; an all-day auction; bargain booths selling items including: housewares; books; plants; jewelry; along with bingo; pony rides; face painting; food; circus entertainment; music; kids games; and raffles. The Townshend Church hosts an arts and crafts show during the event.

The Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary organizes hospital Fair Day with all proceeds benefiting the hospital. Parking is free. Held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.

Aug. 5: Mt. Holly Library hosts book sale

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 books will be available for low prices for a great cause. There’ll be a large inventory to shop. The sale is at Mt. Holly Town Library at 26 Maple Hill Road at Belmont. For more information visit www.mounthollyvt.org/library or email mthollylibrary@gmail.com.

Aug. 5 & 12: Vermont cheese tasting at country store

Sample an assortment of cheeses at the Vermont Country Stores from Vermont Farmstead Cheese.

Vermont Farmstead Cheese is made in small batches at its farm and creamery in South Woodstock. The Weston shop tasting is at 657 Main St. from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Rockingham’s tasting is Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1292 Rockingham Road. For more info, visit www.vermontcountrystore.com/home.

Aug. 5: Volunteer Day at VINE sanctuary

VINE Sanctuary invites the public to attend the upcoming Volunteer Day focused on maintenance chores for birds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 201 Massey Road in Springfield. Volunteer labor will be rewarded with a sanctuary tour and vegan snacks with sanctuary staff.

This event is free and open to the public, but RSVP by responding at www.facebook.com/VINEsanctuary or email ayeshah@bravebirds.org at least one day in advance, so that enough snacks are available for all to enjoy. Bring a water bottle and wear clothing and shoes suitable for outdoor chores.

VINE Sanctuary is a non-profit farmed animal refuge based in Springfield. More than 600 animals, including birds and cows seized by authorities in cases of extreme cruelty or neglect, live at the 100-acre sanctuary, half of which is maintained as a wildlife refuge. VINE organizes five volunteer days a year as part of its local outreach programming.

To learn more visit www.vinesanctuary.org or e-mail sanctuary@bravebirds.org.

Aug. 5: Muddy Paws fund-raiser in Andover

Grab your leashes for the third annual Muddy Paws Dog Walk and Bake Sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Horseshoe Acres Campground on 1978 Weston Andover Road in Andover.

There’ll also be a bake sale along with various activities and demonstrations for all ages.

A $5 registration fee will be collected, which goes to support local animal shelters. For more info call Barbara at 603-826-4037.

Aug. 5: St. Luke’s hosts 79th annual supper

St. Luke’s Annual August Supper on the Lawn’s proceeds enable the church to continue to support local, state, national and global charitable organizations.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 on the back lawn of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 313 Main St. in Chester.

Seating and service is continuous, rain or shine, under two big tents. Ham, roast beef, turkey, potato salad, broccoli salad, coleslaw, jellied salads, cold soups, tossed green salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta salads, beverages and the best fancy desserts from their cooks’ kitchens. The event includes a Silent Auction of parishioner-donated items.

To reserve a seating time, call Anita Wright at 802-875-4031. Tickets are $15 for adults, children 6 to 12, $7.50: and preschoolers are free. Learn more on their church website: www.stlukesepiscopal.org.

Aug. 6: Dalessio talks ‘From Paper to Part’

On Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m., Steve Dalessio, museum trustee general manager at Lake Machine Co. discusses and demonstrates how a simple machine part was taken from a design drawing to manufacture at the American Precision Museum.

Attendees will see the transition of hand drawing from the 1960s to 3D computer aided design of today. Later in the talk, Dalessio demonstrates how the part was made on a conventional milling machine verses on a CNC milling machine and 3D printer in the museum’s working machine shop.

The museum is located at 196 Main St. in Windsor and is open seven days-a-week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program is free with admission to the museum. Museum admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Learn more about the museum, its history, and events and programs to be held at the historic building by clicking here.

Aug. 7: Chocolate, Cheese Fest to benefit Neighborhood Connections

The seventh annual Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the picturesque Landgrove Inn on 132 Landgrove Road in Landgrove.

Proceeds from the event benefits Neighborhood Connections.

Area chefs and artisan cheese makers are offering tastes of some of their most delicious foods, all of which attendees can sample for the price of their ticket.

Music will be provided by the Red Fox Sessions Band, and there will be a cash bar, a silent auction and raffles.

Among the silent auction items are a Florida villa for a week; a two-bedroom condo gift package at Smuggler’s Notch; a house for a week in Nova Scotia; theater tickets; ski tickets; gift certificates to some local restaurants; and works by area artists.

Tickets for the Fest are available at the West River Farmer’s Market, at the Green Mountain Pharmacy and Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry and the Landgrove Inn. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 per adult and $20 at the door; Children are $10. This is a rain or shine event. For more information call 802-824-4343.