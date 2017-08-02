To the editor: Donations needed for Chester Fireworks

We are a little over a month away from the annual Chester Fireworks. This year, they are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at McKenzie Field.

At a recent Town Meeting, it was voted to donate $2,500 toward the fireworks, which will cover almost half of the cost of $5,500.

To make this year’s fireworks possible, your help is needed. This is truly a community effort and requires everyone’s participation. Please mail or bring your contribution, large or small, to:

TDBank

P O Box 446

Chester, VT 05143

Make checks payable to:

Chester Fireworks

This year’s T-shirts are available at Lisai’s Market, Chester Hardware and on the night of the fireworks. The cost is $12 and all proceeds go to the fireworks. If you made a donation last year, your name is included on this year’s T-shirt.

Also, we need volunteers to help at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 to pick up the debris on the field. If you can help please call the Motel in the Meadow at 875-2626 ASAP.

Thank you in advance.

Pat Budnick

Chester