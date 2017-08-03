Grafton Select Board agenda for Aug. 7, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: July 17, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. Act 46/Ed Bank, Grafton Board of Education Chairman

5. Bill Kearns Vtrans Mapping Emergency Management Chain of Command

6. Update on Town Plan

7. Town request to State of Vermont ANR for classification upgrade for Styles Brook, Willie Brook, Howe Brook

8. Houghtonville Dumpsite

9. Architect Proposal

10. Residents concern about speeding on Rte. 121

11. Town Pond Update

12. Dog Census Update

13. Historic Preservation Grant

14. Other Business

15. Executive Session

16. Date of Next Meeting:

Monday, August 21, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage