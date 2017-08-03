Grafton Select Board agenda for Aug. 7, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: July 17, 2017
3. Highway Report
4. Act 46/Ed Bank, Grafton Board of Education Chairman
5. Bill Kearns Vtrans Mapping Emergency Management Chain of Command
6. Update on Town Plan
7. Town request to State of Vermont ANR for classification upgrade for Styles Brook, Willie Brook, Howe Brook
8. Houghtonville Dumpsite
9. Architect Proposal
10. Residents concern about speeding on Rte. 121
11. Town Pond Update
12. Dog Census Update
13. Historic Preservation Grant
14. Other Business
15. Executive Session
16. Date of Next Meeting:
Monday, August 21, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage
