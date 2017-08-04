UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Aug 7, 2017.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Periodic truck traffic with escorts delivering bridge material.

Continued construction work on the temporary trestle across the river.

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Begin removing the existing northbound bridge deck slabs and floor beams from the first span.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084