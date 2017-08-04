Weston Select Board agenda for Aug. 8, 2017

The Select Board of the town of Weston will hold it regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
  2. Public Comment:
  3. Road Foreman: Grant
  4. Foley:
  5. Little School Lease:
  6. Review and Approve Minutes:
  7. Delinquent Tax Report:
  8. SO #18 Payroll, SO #18 Vendors:
  9. Committee Reports:
  10. New & Old Business:
  11. Miscellaneous:
  12. Adjourn:
