Arts events: Aug. 9 through Aug. 16, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 9: Gully Boys performs in Proctorsville

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish invite everyone to the Cavendish Music Series at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 when the Gully Boys performs on the Proctorsville Green.

The Gully Boys is a rock/jam band from the Green Mountains, which covers tunes from all genres. The concert is free and open to everyone. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or lie back and relax on the grass.

For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736. In the event of rain, postponement information will be found on the Cavendish Facebook page.

Aug. 10: Vermont premiere of ‘Buyer & Cellar’

The Weston Playhouse presents the Vermont premiere of the Off-Broadway comedy Buyer & Cellar. The play runs Aug. 10 through Sept. 3 at Weston’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, 982 Route 100 in Weston.

Based on a book by Barbra Streisand about the design of her opulent and eccentric Malibu estate, the show imagines what it would be like to be the sole clerk in the basement shopping mall the star built in her barn.

Out of work LA actor Alex More is hired to tend Streisand’s collections of costumes, dolls, gifts and favorite foods, inspiring an entertaining and unforgettable tale about the value of possessions and relationships.

For an insider’s perspective, attend a pre-show Director’s Talk on Aug. 10, 11 and Aug. 12 matinee. Audiences attending the Aug. 13, 20 and 27 Sunday matinees on are invited to remain for a Talkback with the director and actor.

Showtimes are Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For ticket pricing and to purchase tickets by call the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or visit westonplayhouse.org.

Aug. 11, 12: Tune in at ‘Greater Tuna’

Meet the denizens of Greater Tuna, a sunbaked town in Texas, along with Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie at the microphones of Radio OKKK, broadcasting the town events of the day.

Patsy Cline never died in Greater Tuna. Her music plays through the day depicted in the comedy Greater Tuna, which will present its final performances at the Springfield Community Players’ Studio at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12 on South Street in Springfield.

Twenty characters live in Greater Tuna, all played by quick-change artists Tom Field of Chester and Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Reserve a seat by calling 802-885-4098, or book online at springfieldcommunityplayers.org.

Aug. 16: Yankee Chank ends Cavendish music series

The Town of Cavendish presents the last in its continuing series of Wednesday evening concerts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 when Yankee Chank will appear on the Proctorsville Green. This concert starts half an hour earlier than other concerts in the series.

Yankee Chank has been performing both Cajun and Zydeco music around Vermont and beyond. The band’s performances offer a distinctive immersion into this unique regional music.

This is the last in a series of concerts coordinated by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner.

For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736. In the case of rain, check the Cavendish Facebook page for further information.