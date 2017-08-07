Chester Chatter: Watching a grandchild grow up

By Ruthie Douglas

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The call came. My new grandbaby had arrived. I rushed over to Springfield Hospital, hurried down the hall and turned into the room. It was a boy, in his father’s arms. Kissing him on the cheek I knew I would love this baby, named Ben, forever.

Over the years, Ben and his brother Alex spent many happy times with me at the old farmhouse. The boys liked hanging out with Warren and me as well as at the ballfield driving the golf cart.

I watched them grow up, from soccer games to the Apple Blossom Cotillion to proms and on to college graduation and jobs. They are no longer little boys.

This past weekend I found myself standing there, looking up at this tall handsome man, my grandson Ben, waiting for his bride to join him in marriage. What a rush. It was hard to hold back the tears.

Sarah is now part of our family and we all love her. Best wishes.

Weddings and celebrations

Ben Bolaski, son of Alex and Jean Bolaski, and Sarah Asselin, daughter of Bob and Karen Asselin, were united in marriage on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Rockingham Hill Farm. The ceremony took place in the meadow, surrounded by family.

The reception was held in the historic barn. Wood-fired pizza, salad and homemade pie were served. Live music was provided for dancing. The couple will make their home in Wilder, and take a honeymoon in the fall.

Some 24 members of the Springfield High School Class of 1959 enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Crown Point Country Club recently. The group will meet at 317 Restaurant in Springfield next month.

Buddy and Linda Gibson of Montana came east for their nephew Ben Bolaski’s wedding.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Esso Gas Station?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Kudos to Deb Stearns, Al Clark and Jean Freeman for answering correctly: Norm Stevens was vice principal and later principal of Green Mountain Union High School.

Editor’s Note: There will be no Street Talk this week. Ruthie has been ill with the flu and decided that it would be best to stay out of the public eye.