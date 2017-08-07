Londonderry Select Board Agenda for Monday Aug. 7, 2017

The Select Board of the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at The Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda

1. Call meeting to order 2. Additions or deletions to the agenda

3. Minutes

a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – July 17th, 2017

4. Select board pay orders

5. Announcements/correspondence

6. Visitors and concerned citizens

7. Town official’s business: a. Memorial Park Incident; b. Town Plan Update; c. Spring Hill Road – Tree

8. Transfer Station: a. Bottles

9. Roads and bridges: a. Derry Woods Grant Agreement

10. Old business: a. Septage Field Haying – Open Bids; b. Sand/Salt Shed; c. Prouty Land Usage; d. Hart/Frogs Leap Property; e. Genser Property Update

11. New Business: a. Speed Limits

12. Adjourn