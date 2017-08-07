To the editor: Rounds family thanks communities for support

On Sunday, July 2, I received a call at 1 in the morning from someone saying, “your house is on fire and burning to the ground.” That was a surreal moment, feeling helpless and unsure of what to do and what to expect.

Honestly, what’s getting us through this devastating loss is the goodness/kindness of the communities of Chester, Andover and Springfield. All of you reaching out to us has made us feel that we aren’t alone in this experience.

The overwhelming generosity keeps us moving forward and we, the Rounds family, can’t thank you enough! Please join us at Sheri’s in Springfield (previously The Hole in the Hill) from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. We’d love to thank you in person!

We are sending our gratitude to the Chester Fire Department and area fire departments, Chester Police, the Monier family, the Birminghams, the Olsons, the Chutes, Eileen Lange, the Hills, Terry Rand, Mr. & Mrs. Benson from Bean Realty, the Treus, my family, the Meyers, Gassetts Grange #327, Crown Point Realtors Group, Andover Community Church, Springfield Teachers Association, Jenny & Kevin, Vanessa & David Sterns, Liz Harty, Springfield School District, Ann Tarmey, Nicole & Jack, The Chester Telegraph, GMUHS class of 2017, Steve Otis, the Yakes, the Leonards, the Schwarzes with Kim, Kyle Cyr, the Ankudas, the Browns from Boccaccio’s, the Messiers, the Tennises, the Graveses, Karen Peck, Kim Haines, Terri McNamara, the Free Range Restaurant, Ashley Gilbert and everyone who contributed to the Go Fund Me campaign.

Wow, my heart is filled with gratitude. I apologize if I inadvertently left anyone out. Everyone has been amazing!

Thank you and much love,

Jan, Dennis, Eliza and Mitchell Rounds

Chester