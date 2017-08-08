GMP warns of bill payment phone scam

Green Mountain Power is warning customers about a bill payment phone scam that threatens customers with disconnection within 15 minutes if they do not pay immediately.

In a new wave of calls, customers received calls claiming to be from GMP and giving the customer a fake toll-free number to call, which is answered by a recording claiming to be Green Mountain Power.

These calls are not from GMP and customers should hang up if they receive any call with these demands, and call GMP at 888-835-4672 if they have any payment questions.

“These scammers are very sophisticated, using the latest technology to trick customers so the call back sounds like the GMP phone system. This latest wave is targeted at businesses across the state,” said Kristin Carlson, vice president strategic and external affairs. “We are working with all utilities and the Vermont Attorney General to stop these scams. Customers should know we will never demand payment within 15 minutes through credit cards or pre-paid cards.”

Customers receiving any call with these demands should follow these steps:

Do not provide payment or any other personal information;

Do not engage with the caller;

Immediately hang up;

Do not call back the number; and

Call GMP Customer Service at 888-835-4672 to report what happened and share any information you are able to provide, including name of the caller, caller’s phone number, and substance of the call.

Customers are encouraged to report this scam by contacting the Vermont Attorney General’s Office Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in-state only) or 802-656-3183 (from out of state numbers) or by visiting www.uvm.edu/consumer.

And GMP encourages customers to sign up for the recently launched Attorney General’s Office Scam Alert program by visiting this web address where subscribers may opt to receive scam and fraud alerts from the by text message, email, or phone.