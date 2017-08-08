The Springfield Farmers Market is accepting applications from vendors interested in joining an expanded market day Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This invitation goes out to agricultural vendors as well as crafters and artisans. For nonprofits, this would be an opportunity to promote your organization and/or educate the public as to what you do.

Applications can be found at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. All applications will be considered, but since space is limited it will be on a first come first served basis. Application deadline is Monday, Aug. 14. They can be emailed to springfieldfarmersmarketink@gmail.com or verdmontconst@vermontel.net or sent to the address on the back page of the application. The fee for most vendors is $15, for youth $5 and non-profits $10 if you plan to be selling something.

The Market Family Day plans to have rides, games, face painting and other activities for kids and adults. The Springfield Farmers Market is located on lower Clinton Street. on the grassy area near the Toonerville Trail bike/walk path.

For more information send questions to the market email address or call 802-885-4096.