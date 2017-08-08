Whiting Library welcomes new librarian

Whiting Library announces that the new Youth Services Librarian is Chester resident Jeanne Waldren.

Waldren is already known to many from her “Grandma Jeanne” story-time and theatrical workshops in Chester. She also has assisted the library during past Summer Reading Programs.

Waldren holds a BA in English and a certificate in Early Childhood Education. She is also fluent in American Sign Language.

She has worked as a tutor for Reading Program – Community Education in Keene, N.H., and as a volunteer library assistant at Kenai Peninsula Community Library, Kenai, Alaska, and at Shed-Porter Memorial Library in Alstead, N.H.

Waldren managed the “After the Bell” after school program for five schools in Soldotna, Alaska. She was also the volunteer coordinator for Project K.E.E.P. in Keene and a lead teacher for the same program. She has also worked as a program and art counselor and as an assistant camp director for developmentally delayed youth.

At Whiting Library, Waldren has served as a children’s librarian, program librarian and recently in the Youth Services interim position.