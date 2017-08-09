State Police arrest two in separate burglaries, thefts

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Police made arrests today in several burglaries and larcenies that have occurred in Westminster in recent months.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 3 p.m. troopers arrested Jason Robison, 42, of Bellows Falls, and charged him with petit larceny in the theft of cash from the Dummerston Exit 4 Sunoco Station on April 19, 2017. Justin Clouart was previously been arrested for his involvement in that incident.

Police also charged Robison with burglary, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and grand larceny for a break-in at the Exit 6 Sunoco Station in Rockingham during November of 2016. Robison allegedly gained entry into the store by smashing the glass door. Police say that Robison then stole cartons of cigarettes worth more than $1,000.

According to the press release, Robison was found to be in violation of several of the conditions of release imposed by the court in another unrelated charge. Robison was taken to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield where he is being held on $10,000 bail.

On Tuesday, Chelsea Ovaitte, 22, of Springfield was arrested in connection with a number of burglaries committed during July. According to a Vermont State Police press release, the arrest was the result of collaboration between the Vermont State Police, the Bellows Falls Police Department, the Brattleboro Police Department and the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that most of the burglaries were committed in the Westminster, Brattleboro and Putney area and mostly involved businesses on or near Route 5. According to the press release, money stolen during the burglaries was used to support Ovaitte’s heroin addiction.

Ovaitte was held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $2,500 bail pending her arraignment in Windham District Court, which was scheduled for today, Wednesday Aug. 9.

Police say that Ovaitte committed these burglaries with her boyfriend, Jacob Mcallister, who also supported his heroin addiction with the money stolen. Police are looking for Mcallister and a warrant will be sought for his arrest. Anyone with information on Mcallister’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Corporal Brian Berry at the Westminster State Police Barracks at (802) 722-4663.