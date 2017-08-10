Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 14, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at Andover Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from July 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Information regarding utilizing Londonderry Rescue services – Pete Cobb

B. Review and adopt an updated personnel policy.

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Activity sheets

B. Hiring a third man (after Kevin’s retirement) – discussion, look at submitted application

7. Old Business:

A. Setting a speed limit through town – answers from Lt. French

B. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion

C. Insurance information – Vote on whether or not to switch Disability Insurance carriers

D. Accepting credit cards – what does the written agreement say? If acceptable to board, vote on whether or not to move forward.

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

A. Kevin’s retirement letter.

B. Thank-you letter from SEVCA.

C. Letter from Dept of Environmental Conservation

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/28/2017 at 6:30 p.m.