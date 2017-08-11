Police arrest second burglary suspect

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police arrested a Westminster man Thursday on multiple charges for burglaries that took place in July.

On Tuesday, police arrested Chelsea Oviatte, 22 of Springfield, on charges that she had burglarized a number of businesses along Route 5 in Westminster, Putney and Brattleboro, but they were unable to find Jacob Mcallister, 25 of Westminster, who they allege was Oviatte’s partner in crime.

On Thursday, troopers located Mcallister on Back Westminster Road in Westminster. According to a VSP press release, Mcallister attempted to run when police confronted him, but troopers were able to arrest him. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks before being taken to Southern State Correctional Facility to be held before arraignment.

Police say that Mcallister faces 10 counts of burglary and “numerous lesser charges.” In an earlier press release, police alleged that Oviatte and McAllister used money stolen in the burglaries to support their heroin addictions.