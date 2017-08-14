Arts events: Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 17-18: SCP hosts ‘Bootstraps: An American Fable’

Join the Springfield Community Players at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18 to support the Art Monastery Project’s performance of Bootstraps: An American Fable, a call and catalyst to action at 165 South St. in Springfield.

The show sets out to challenge audiences to question how they treat people who look different, come from different communities and different backgrounds in an environment of white privilege. It highlights the slow awakening of contemporary America, where white people are learning how they benefit from an America that is deeply rooted in white supremacy.

The performances will be hosted at the Springfield Community Players Studio on 165 South St. in Springfield. General admission is $15 and $12 for seniors and students. Purchase tickets at the door or reserve tickets by visiting www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org or calling the Studio at 802-885-4098.

Aug. 19: ‘Long Day’s Journey’ film and stage play

In collaboration with the Weston Playhouse, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium presents the award-winning drama Long Day’s Journey into Night, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

The Weston Playhouse performs the stage version Aug. 24 through Sept. 3. Attendees of the movie will be able to purchase Weston Playhouse tickets with a $5 discount.

The film is a 1962 staging of the Eugene O’Neill play that was directed by Sidney Lumet and starring Katharine Hepburn, Ralph Richardson, Jason Robards and Dean Stockwell.

The play concerns a fateful, heart-rending day in August 1912 at the seaside Connecticut home of the Tyrone family, the Great American Family at its worst.

Piper Goodeve, Weston Playhouse director of education/artistic associate, will be at the FOLA screening on Aug. 19 to discuss the Weston production.

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank with water provided by the group. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

Aug 23: Chris Kleeman closes Proctorsville music series

Chris Kleeman, who is well known for his interpretive skills and songs from a broad spectrum of music genre, finishes up the Proctorsville Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, Aug. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Relax in the grass on a blanket or lawn chair – have a picnic or just listen to the music in front of the gazebo.

Concerts are free and open to everyone. Rain dates will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.