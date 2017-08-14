Chester Chatter: Swimming in the music of summer

By Ruthie Douglas

Growing up, my family’s source of entertainment was simple and mostly inexpensive. Come summer, on warm evening, we went to the music concerts at Riverside, where the school in Springfield is now located.

The band — the town band, played selections to suit everyone. Instead of clapping, you honked your car horns.

Sundays, we mostly went over to Vilas pool in Alstead, N.H. My mother packed the big picnic basket full of food, enough so we stayed the day until closing. Some times we went to Hapgood Pond for the day.

We also went on long drives in the country and stopped for ice cream cones on the way back home.

We went picking berries and apples and peaches. My mother made short cake and canned some for the winter months ahead. We had a huge garden, which we all helped with. My father told us it was entertainment. Life was mostly like this for many families.

Sorrow and celebrations

George Douglas, my brother-in-law for 60 years, died this past week. He was a true native Vermonter, who lived in Chester all his life. A farmer and a logger, he pretty much lived off the land. We thought of him as Zane Grey.

Our thoughts are with Asta Spafford on the death of her husband Francis. Francis was a long-time resident of Chester. Son Gunnar, who serves in the Marine Corps, has been home to be with his mother.

Speed and Doris Westine had all of their children home recently. Daughter Pam and her daughter were up from Florida; son Jeff and his son were here from Connecticut. The family, including sons Mike and Kurt, went out to dinner at the Black Rock Steak House in Springfield.

Haley Smith and Mike Carmody are the parents of a new baby girl. She has been named Ensley Marie and joins a brother, Ayston. Congratulations to all!

Thank you Chester Ambulance Service

I recently got to know first-hand about our volunteer ambulance service here in Chester. We are so lucky to have these folks. How professional, sweet and caring. They are great. I also have to thank Steve Hart for picking me out of the Post Office bushes.

This week’s trivia question: Who owned and operated Flamstead Ties?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Esso Gas Station was located on the corner of Route 103 and 11, where Endless Creations painted pottery studio sits now.

Have you been shown an act of kindness recently?