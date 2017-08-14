Chester Water & Sewer Commission, Select Board agendas for Aug. 16, 2017

The Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. That meeting will be immediately followed by the regular meeting of the Chester Select Board. Below are their agendas.

Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners

1. Citizen Comments

2. Raise Water Equivalent Unit Rate

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board meeting

1. Approval of Minutes from Aug. 2, 2017 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Sunoco Request; Mike Behn

5. Water & Sewer Department Update; Jeff Holden

6. Wayfinding Plan Update

7. Discuss Investment of, or Other Uses for, Solid Waste and FEMA Funds

8. Continue Select Board Visioning Process

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session; To Discuss the Annual Review of the Town Manager

11. Adjourn