Community events: Aug. 17 through Aug. 21, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 17: Neighborhood Connections hosts Death Café

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., Neighborhood Connections hosts a free Death Café. Gloria Dawson and Delores Barbeau will oversee the discussion in a café-like setting complete with refreshments.

Space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 to attend to reserve a spot. Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace at 5700 Vt. Route 100 in Londonderry.

Death Cafes are intended to help people explore and express their thoughts, experiences and feelings about death in an informal, safe and confidential environment and to teach how to make the most of the finite time we have left.

For more information, check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Aug. 19 & 20: Hike up Bromley Mountain

Green Mountain Club Manchester Section hikes up Bromley Mountain from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. Join the GMC trip leader for a free wooded trail hike up the Long Trail from Routes 11/30 in Manchester to the summit Bromley Mountain. Bring a dry shirt, a snack, water and a camera.

At the summit, enjoy a view of the surrounding mountain ranges of Vermont, New York and Massachusetts before walking down to mid-mountain for a free Alpine Slide ride to the bottom at Bromley Mountain’s Adventure park and parking lot.

Meet at Bromley Mountain Resort parking lot 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. GMC’s Katie Brooks advises interested hikers to “look for a car with a unicorn head on the roof. We will leave some cars there and carpool to the Long Trail.” For information, call 516-978-4016.

Aug. 19: Springfield Farmers Market seeks one-day vendors

he Springfield Farmers Market is accepting applications from vendors interested in joining an expanded market day on Saturday, Aug.19.

The invitation goes out to agricultural vendors as well as crafters and artisans. For non-profits, this will be an opportunity to promote an organization and/or educate the public.

Space is limited, so applications will be considered on a first-come first-served basis. The fee for most vendors is $15, for youth $5, and non-profits $10 who plan to sell something. Fees need to be prepaid before setting up.

The Market Family Day plans to have rides, games, face painting, pony rides and other activities for kids and adults. The Springfield Farmers market is located on lower Clinton Street on the grassy area near the Toonerville Trail bike/walk path.

For more information, send questions to the market email address or call 802-885-4096. The Springfield Farmers Market is a vendor run non-profit.

For applications and rules, visit the website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. Email the forms to springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com or verdmontconst@vermontel.net or mail to the address on the back page of the application.

Aug. 20: Family Fun Day at Pingree Park

The Londonderry’s Park Board hosts a Family Fun Day on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Pingree Park. There will be bouncy houses and fun games for all ages. Concessions will start at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own frog and join a frog race, starting at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be an adult versus kid kickball game. There is $5 entrance fee and all proceeds will go toward the Londonderry Town Park Board.

Directions to the park are: take Route 11 West. Entering Main Street in Londonderry, go past 2nd bridge and bear to right onto Old Stowell Hill Road (across from Clarks IGA). Take the first right and Pingree Park is on the right, behind the cemetery. For more information or to volunteer, contact Laura at lfmuro1@gmail.com.

Aug. 21: Chester Seniors Citizens Club holds lunch meeting

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. in Chester. Outdoor games are planned, if weather permits. They will play bingo if it rains. Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, just call Georgia 802-875-6242.

Aug. 21: Free exploration of movement therapy

Take a break, let go of tension and experience easy, active and creative expression through movement, without having to learn steps or trying to keep up in a class.

On Monday, Aug. 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m., William Freeman, Ph.D and dance/movement therapist, presents Movement Therapy at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Vt. Route 100 in Londonderry.

This presentation is offered at no charge, but registration is necessary, so call 802-824-4343 to attend.