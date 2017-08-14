Telegraph Business Ticker

Start Your Own Business workshop in Springfield

Budding entrepreneurs have a chance to find out how to make their dreams come true at a Start Your Own Business workshop, to be held at the Springfield Regional Development Corp. office, 14 Clinton St. in Springfield. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

The workshop is intended for the first-time business owner. Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts and resources in marketing, financing, management and operations.

They’ll learn such things as identifying and targeting customers, how to register the business and apply for tax numbers, and develop a business plan.

The price is $129. To register, click here, then click on the “Training” tag.

Blue Gentian Lodge goes solar

Blue Gentian Lodge just below Magic Mountain in Londonderry is converting to solar energy, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The work is being done by the Same Sun Co., based in Rutland. Same Sun was established in 2011, and among its projects is the solar array on the roof of Rutland’s Paramount Theater.

‘State Plate’ features Vermont Country Store among others

Those who receive the INSP network can catch the foodie program State Plate, which is in Vermont for its season premiere on Friday, Aug. 25. Hosted by American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, the show examines the unique cuisine of all 50 states.

In the Vermont segment, Hicks will visit a creamery to learn about making cheddar cheese, how to tap a maple tree and folding cracker dough, for the Vermont Country Store’s famous Common Crackers.

Stops include the Vermont Country Store, with shops in Weston and Rockingham. Viewers can catch the program at 8 p.m. on VTel Channel 78.

SMCS thanks its community board

As part of National Community Health Center Week Aug. 13-19, 2017, Springfield Medical Care Systems extends thanks and appreciation for the generous donation of time and talent received from its community members of the Board of Directors.

Magic Hat seeks artists for label contest

Magic Hat Brewery of Burlington has launched its annual Labels for Libations contest, which seeks designs for the next Art Hop Ale label. The contest is for the benefit of the South End Arts and Business Association, which receives the proceeds from all the Hop Art ale sold.

All Vermont artists are asked to submit original works, and the winner will be determined by popular vote. Five contenders will be chosen, and they will be voted on by those attending the annual South End Art Hop Festival in September.

The winner will receive $1,500, have their design featured on a limited run of Magic Hat bottles, and they’ll have a two-month art exhibition at The Artifactory Art Space at the Magic Hat Brewery.

The contest ends on Monday, Aug. 21. For full details, visit the web page at www.magichat.net/SEABA.

— By Steve Seitz