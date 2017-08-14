Voters called to organizational meeting of new RED school district

The legal voters of the Green Mountain Unified School District (the “District”), comprising the voters of the Towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, and Chester, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, VT, on 12 day, September, 2017, in the Library Learning Commons, at 6 p.m. to conduct the following business:

Article 1: To elect a temporary presiding officer and clerk from among the qualified voters.

Article 2: To adopt Robert’s Rules of Order or other rules of order to govern the parliamentary

procedures of this and subsequent meetings of the District.

Article 3: To elect the following officers to serve from their election and qualification for one year or until the election and qualification of their successors:

● Moderator

● Clerk

● Treasurer

Article 4: To determine and approve compensation, if any, to be paid District officers.

Article 5: To establish a date of the annual meeting.

Article 6: To establish provisions for the payment of any expense incurred by the District.

Article 7: To authorize the District to borrow money pending receipt of payments from the State Education Fund by the issuance of its notes or orders payable not later than one year from date: provided, however, that the newly formed District is authorized by Vermont Statutes to

borrow sufficient funds to meet pending obligations.

Article 8: To determine and approve compensation, if any, to be paid to School Board Directors.

Article 9: To determine whether to authorize the Board of School Directors, pursuant to the provisions of 16 V.S.A. §563(10) & (11)(C), to provide mailed notice to residents of the availability of the Annual Report and proposed school budget in lieu of distributing the Annual Report and

proposed budget.

Article 10: To transact any other school business thought proper when met.