AOT to Olsen: Interim paving on Rt. 11 to begin soon

State Rep. Oliver Olsen of Londonderry has shared an email in which Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn confirmed that work on the worst parts of Rt. 11 between Chester and Londonderry should begin shortly.

“…if the weather holds, the contractor may begin paving this section of road on Thursday of this week,” wrote Flynn on Monday Aug. 14, “The job should not take more than a few weeks to complete, depending on the weather.” In a second email, Flynn said the agency hopes to have the work done by mid September if the weather cooperates.

The work will consist of two miles of non-contiguous paving within nine of the fourteen miles between the two towns. These are the worst portions of the road. This is an interim step to make the road more driveable until 2019 when the road will be completely reconstructed from Hells Peak Road in Londonderry to Lovers Lane in Chester. The $14 million project is on the state’s capital construction budget.

The condition of the road has been the cause of complaints by local select boards, by the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and by the Chester Telegraph among others.