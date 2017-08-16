Billy Bob prevails in fierce match at Stone Hearth hot dog cookoff

By Shawn Cunningham

With nine contestants vying for tube steak glory, Chef Billy Bob’s Big Easy was voted Top Dog of the sixth annual Hot Dog Cookoff held Sunday at the Stone Hearth Inn in Chester.

The Free Range Restaurant’s Uncommon Reuben Dog took Best in Show.

The event, which benefits the Chester-Andover Family Center, Chester Recreation Department and Green Mountain Union High’s Booster Club, was attended by 210 hungry dog lovers. And in addition to the contest, there were fundraising basket raffles and a silent auction.

Chef Billy Bob (a.k.a. Bill Downs of Enfield, Conn.) served up his Big Easy Dog consisting of an “extra smoked kelly dog” served on a brioche roll and smothered in etouffee featuring andouille and chorizo sausages as well as shrimp and langostinos.

Last year, the Vermont Butcher of Londonderry wrested the coveted Best in Show trophy from 2015 winner Rick Paterno of the Free Range restaurant in Chester.

With the help of his daughter Jaime, Paterno came roaring back with the Uncommon Reuben Dog, which featured a North Country Smokehouse wiener with pastrami, sweet and sour braised cabbage, whole grain mustard aioli and Swiss cheese served on a pretzel bun.

The Vermont Butcher brought a handmade frankfurter smothered in Long Trail stout-carmelized onions, smoked tomato ketchup and Vermont Farmstead’s Lille cheese, which was toasted with a propane torch before serving. But on Sunday, it was not enough.

Chester’s Recreation Department fielded a “breakfast on a bun” with a French toast roll, maple steamed hot dog, bacon maple spread and bacon crumbles.

Other participants included Drew’s All Natural with the deep fried Won-Dog, the Amateur Athletic Union’s Stampede Dog, The Chieftains’ maple and baked bean dog, Dan’s Pastrami dog and Greg & Jen’s Dirty Water Dog.