Car hits quilt shop building, interrupts Chester Select Board meeting

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Forty minutes into last night’s Chester Select Board meeting, just as Water and Sewer Superintendent Jeff Holden was outlining the progress those departments have made this year, board member Ben Whalen’s fire department beeper sounded and he left the meeting.

Shortly thereafter, The Telegraph got a report of fire trucks at the Green.

At 7:09 p.m., Chester Police got a 911 report of a “vehicle into a building” and responded to 12 the Green — the home of Country Treasures quilt shop — where a driver appeared to have run over the doors of the building’s outside access hatch before careening into the plantings next to Six Loose Ladies yarn shop and scraped along that building.

In the parking lot behind the buildings sat a small silver colored Toyota sedan with substantial driver-side front- end damage that included a flat tire.

Country Treasures owner Sue Ashe said, “Things could have been a lot worse.”

“When the call says ‘vehicle into a building on Main Street’ you feel like you have to go,” said Whalen returning to the Select Board meeting later in the evening.

The incident is still under investigation and police would not comment on contact with the driver.