GMUHS directors meeting agenda for Aug. 24, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
The Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will meet at the school’s Library Learning Commons, 716 Vt. Route 103 in Chester, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of July 13, 2017 – Regular Meeting
b. Minutes of July 28, 2017 – Special Meeting
IV. Communications
a. Public Comments
b. Board Comments
V. Old Business
a. D18-Employee Use of Social Networking, Social Media, Media Sites and Personal Sites Policy
Revision B
b. Facilities and Grounds Update
i. Roof
ii. Gymnasium Floor
iii. Track
VI. New Business
a. Appointment of TRSU Board Representative
(Current representatives – Deb Brown & Hank Mauti)
b. Security System Proposal Agreement Updates
c. Bargaining Council
i. Teacher
ii. Support Staff
d. Principal Report
e. Superintendent Report
i. Continuous Improvement Plan
VII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. GMUSD Special Organizational meeting Sept. 12, 2017
b. GMUHS Regular Board Meeting, Sept. 14, 2017
VIII. Adjournment Action
