Grafton Select Board agenda for Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: August 7, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. Act 46/Ed Bank, Grafton Board of Education Chairman

5. Josh Ellsworth/Report on Japanese Knotweed

6. Fact8TV

7. Historic Preservation Grant

8. Speed Signs and Log Trucks

9. Memorial Plaque for Winnie Park Bench

10. New Business

11. Other Business

12. Executive Session

13. Date of Next Meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 @ 6 p.m., Grafton Town Garage