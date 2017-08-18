Grafton Select Board agenda for Monday, Aug. 21, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 18, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: August 7, 2017
3. Highway Report
4. Act 46/Ed Bank, Grafton Board of Education Chairman
5. Josh Ellsworth/Report on Japanese Knotweed
6. Fact8TV
7. Historic Preservation Grant
8. Speed Signs and Log Trucks
9. Memorial Plaque for Winnie Park Bench
10. New Business
11. Other Business
12. Executive Session
13. Date of Next Meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 @ 6 p.m., Grafton Town Garage
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: