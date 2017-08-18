Londonderry Select Board agenda for Aug. 21, 2017

The Select Board of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 21, 2017 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St.

1. Call meeting to order

2. Additions or deletions to the agenda

3. Minutes

a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – Aug. 7, 2017

4. Select board pay orders

5. Announcements/correspondence

6. Visitors and concerned citizens

7. Town official’s business

a. Meeting date change – Labor Day

b. Town Administrator Resignation and Replacement Process

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and bridges

a. Safety signs

10. Old business

a. Sand/Salt Shed – Bid review and acceptance

b. Prouty Land Usage

c. Genser Property Update

11. New Business

a. Sharps/Needle Disposal & Training

12. Adjourn