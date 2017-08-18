Weston Select Board agenda for Aug. 22, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 18, 2017 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda
2. Public Comment
3. Unifirst
4. Little School: Lease; Drainage
5. 90 Day CD
6. Door Lock
7. Lister Consultant & Errors and Omission
8. Insufficient Funds Fee
9. Review and Approve Minutes
10. Delinquent Tax Report
11. SO #18 Payroll, SO #18 Vendors
12. Budget and Comparison
13. Committee Reports
14. New & Old Business
15. Miscellaneous
16. Adjourn
