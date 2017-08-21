Arts events: Aug. 23 through Aug. 29, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 23: Chris Kleeman in Proctorsville

Chris Kleeman performs at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 on the Village Green in Proctorsville. Kleeman brings songs from across a broad spectrum of music.

This is part of a continuing series of Wednesday evening public concerts sponsored by the town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. Relax in the grass on a blanket or favorite lawn chair—have a picnic or just listen to the music in front of the gazebo.

The concert is free and open to everyone. Rain dates will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

Aug. 25: Music and BBQ with Stars Burn Down CANCELLED



Go out for a night of free food and energetic music to kick off the beginning of fall.

The band Stars Burn Down is returning to Chester from Shippensburg, Pa., for the fourth year in a row. Live music, freshly barbecued hot dogs, and other picnic fare will be offered outside weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Some chairs will be provided.

Arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to grab a spot and some food; music starts at 7 p.m. outside Chester Baptist Church, opposite The Green at 162 Main St. in Chester. In the case of poor weather, the event will be held in the coffee house in the lower level of the church.

Sponsored by Grounded4Life; check out their Facebook page and share with your friends. Contact them through the grounded4lifevt.org website.

Aug. 26: Main Street Arts holds auditions for two musicals

Main Street Arts is holding auditions for two upcoming musical shows, Into the Woods and Jesus Christ Superstar. Auditions take place at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Auditions for Into the Woods will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26. Rehearsals begin in early September, with performances the second and third weekends in November on the MSA stage.

Jesus Christ Superstar auditions are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Performances are in March at the Bellows Falls Opera House.

Those auditioning for Into the Woods do not need to prepare a song from the show, although they will be asked to sing. If performing a piece of music not from the show, bring sheet music.

Jesus Christ Superstar is being cast gender-blind, with all roles open to women or men. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a song from the show. Actors seeking the role of Judas or Jesus should prepare the song Gethsemane. Dress appropriately for doing movement.

Further information is available by contacting David Stern at dstern@mainstreetarts.org or on the MSA website.

Aug. 29: BMC hosts Singing Strong open house, reunion

The Brattleboro Music Center’ presents a Singing Strong open house/reunion at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Brattleboro Music Center at 72 Blanche Moyse Way across from Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro.

Singing Strong is a popular program for seniors who love to sing. Brattleboro Concert Choir director Susan Dedell leads the participants in songs from a variety of musical styles, mostly from the great song repertoire of the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s.

Call the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 for more information.