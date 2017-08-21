Community events: Aug. 23 through Aug. 28, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 23: BRGNS hold late summer tent sale

Black River Good Neighbor Services holds a late summer tent sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 37B Main St. in Ludlow.

The sale includes seasonal items with prices lower than the daily bargain prices in the store.

Black River Good Neighbor Services is a local food shelf that serves the towns of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth. One way the organization is able to afford to offer this service is by selling gently used, donated merchandise.

For more information, call Audrey at 802-228-3663 or e-mail BRGNS@gmail.com.

Aug. 23: Grace Cottage hosts free estate planning seminar

Attend a free estate planning seminar held 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the Community Dining Room at Grace Cottage Hospital at 185 Grafton Road in Townsend. Sponsored by Grace Cottage Hospital and the Newfane Congregational Church, this seminar is appropriate for anyone of any age who is preparing for the future.

Topics include an overview of estate planning documents; fixed-income vehicles and asset preservation; probate avoidance and beneficiary designations asset transfer and common misconceptions; the importance of advance directives for healthcare; and income through charitable giving.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be time for questions and answers during the presentations. For information, call Andrea Seaton at 802-365-9109.

Aug. 26: Chester Volleyball League seeks teams, referees for tourney

volleyball tournament hosted by Chester Volleyball League will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 Sand Courts at Mackenzie Field behind Stonehouse Antiques on Route 103 South in Chester.

Arrive at 8 a.m. to register for one of the four-person co-ed teams/double elimination. Registration cost per team is $100 pre-registered or $120 on the day of the event. Cash prizes awarded for top three teams.

A family-friendly event, there will be a barbecue, refreshments, vendors, music and lawn games throughout the day. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit area parks and schools.

To pre-register and for information, contact Jessica at 802-236-1118 at chestervolleyball@gmail.com or visit Facebook, Chester Vermont volleyball league.

The organizers are also looking for adult referees. For more information and to volunteer, please contact Wendy Schultz at 875-8731 or email her at wandajune01@gmail.com .

Aug. 28: Classic car or truck gathering

On Monday, Aug. 28, from 5.30 to 7 p.m., head to Mildred’s Dairy Bar at the Vermont Country Store on Route 100 in Weston in a classic car or truck and receive a free maple creemee.

Show off your ride and meet other drivers. Call 802-824-6287 for more information.