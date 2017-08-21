New chef as Free Range Restaurant marks three years

The Free Range Restaurant in Chester has promoted Ross Westney to executive chef.

Westney has worked as Sous Chef under Chef Michael Kennedy for the past 18 months.

Prior to joining the Free Range, Westney worked under Chef Jason Tostrup at The Inn at Weathersfield.

“We are thrilled to have Ross continue what was started under Chef Kennedy and add his own creative spin to our beloved restaurant,” restaurant owners Rick and Anne Paterno wrote in a press release. “We want to thank Chef Kennedy for the amazing part he has played in making the Free Range a prominent and respected restaurant in Southern Vermont. We wish Michael the very best in his future endeavors.”

The Paternos also announced that Sunday, Aug. 20 marked the restaurant’s three-year anniversary. “Anne and I want thank all of our amazing Freerangers. We cannot express our gratitude enough for the support we have received from our local community,” said Rick Paterno.